EUGENE GLENN ANDERSON, 90 of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Winfield, W.Va., passed away on February 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born on May 6, 1932, to the late Jerome W. "Shorty" and Mae Aeiker Anderson in Winfield, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane Anderson; brothers JW "Bud", John G., William P., and Dr. Robert A. Anderson; and sisters Maxine A. Roberts and Helen M. Mitchell. Gene was a 1950 graduate of Winfield High School where he played football, then proudly served in the US Army then graduated from Marshall University in 1953. To say that he was a "Die Hard Big Green" fan for both Winfield and Marshall athletics and football would be a big understatement! He had season tickets for both football teams and watched them closely. While attending MU he was active in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and he graduated with a BS in Education, Master of Art, Counseling and Guidance in 1963. Gene was a Lifelong Educator in Putnam County starting as a teacher in Winfield (where he grew up), then moving to Administration where he served as the Principal for Buffalo High School, George Washington Jr. High School and lastly ending at Winfield Middle School for the majority of his career and having the football field named in his honor upon his retirement in 1998. During his summers, he often worked at Holiday Park in Winfield with his brother Bob who ran the park. Gene was a 50-year-plus member at Kanawha Valley Lodge #36 AF&AM, Buffalo; was also a 32nd degree member at Beni Kedem Shriner and Valley of Huntington Scottish Rite. He loved to travel and go on vacation with his family, Myrtle Beach held a special place for Gene. He was a loving husband and father who dedicated his time to his family. Eugene and Mary Jane were married on August 6, 1960. He is survived his daughter, Kelly R. Anderson of Hurricane, his cats Lula Bell and Weezie, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Kelly would like to thank St. Mary's Medical Center, St. Mary's Home Health, Buffalo High School faculty and staff, Buffalo High Cheerleaders, Patricia Brewer and Debbie Honaker-Ross for their excellent care and support during this difficult time. Anyone that would like to leave an online memorial may do so by visiting Gene's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Funeral service for Gene will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, W.Va. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery Winfield, W.Va. Friends may visit Thursday 6 until 8 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home Winfield, W.Va. Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV 25213, is honored to serve the Andersons once again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nathan Michael Smith
- Ballard Kenneth Fetty
- Deloris "Jean" Mays
- Families dance the night away at annual event
- Homeowner wants to cooperate as Huntington attempts to shutter former sober living home
- WV veteran selected for once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience
- Nathan Michael Smith
- Axolotls in new aquarium display and museum conservatory
- Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions
- Thurman Gale Adkins
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: "Galentine's Day" Brunch
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center's 22nd annual Valentine Celebration
- Photos: 5th annual Death by Chocolate
- Photos: Axolotls moved to new viewing tank at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High vs. Fairland
- Photos: Huntington vs. South Charleston, boys basketball
- Photos: Charleston Salsa Club at Foundry Theater
- Photos: Fire fighters respond to tractor-trailer fire on I-64
- Photos: Public Works Department clears debris from Fourpole Creek