EUGENE “GENE” NAPIER, 89, of Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, with Elder Tony Clay officiating. He was born on September 29, 1930, a son of the late Melvin Napier and Myrtle Billups Napier Perry. Gene was a member of Salem United Baptist Church since 1953 and retired as a general manager for Ballard’s Farm Sausage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Erma Lee Napier; a daughter, Sandra Stephens; his stepfather who raised him, Garfield Perry; two sisters, Ethel Collins and Garnett Maynard; and brothers, Bernard, Kenny, Glenn and Delbert. Survivors include his loving wife, Hazel Elam; one daughter, Teresa Napier (John) of Huntington; two sons, Melvin Napier (Carolyn) of Wayne and Eddie Napier (Laura) of Huntington; two stepchildren, Jimmy Hensley and Diana Cole; son-in-law, Dennis Stephens; two sisters, Bonnie Plybon (Ronnie) of Huntington and Rosie Watts (Gallie) of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Alpha Perry (Deloris) and Billy Perry, all of Wayne; six grandchildren, Amy, Melissa, Ashley, Adam, Aaron and Jamie; and eight step-grandchildren. Gene is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.

