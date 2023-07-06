EUGENE PAUL "GENE-PAUL" ANDERSON, II, 54, of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 30, 1969, the only son of the late Eugene Paul and Delores Myers Anderson. Gene-Paul was a 1987 graduate of Barboursville High School and soon after enlisted into the military. He was a proud Army veteran, having served active duty on two separate occasions in the First Gulf War (Desert Storm), and later in Operation Desert Shield. He took great pride in his job as a peer counselor for other veterans at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center. He was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 9738, Guyandotte, WV. Gene-Paul is survived by two daughters Ashlee Anderson of Grayson, KY and Cortney Anderson (Robby) of Huntington; and two sisters, Vanessa Hinchman (David), and Sonja Anderson of Huntington. In addition to his children and siblings, Gene-Paul is survived by five granddaughters whom he loved and adored; Ariah and Elliana Lira, Skylar, Riley and Vera Cabell and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mr. Anderson will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at Beard Mortuary with his cousin, Mr. Dickie Anderson presiding. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
