EUGENE PAUL BLAKE “GENE,” 85, of Huntington, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020. Gene was born October 19, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of the late Louise Blake Wahl and preceded in death by brother Richard Blake. Gene attended Marshall University where he lettered in football. He served in the United States Army before employment at INCO as a Supervisor of Quality Control, from where he retired. Survivors include four daughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Wendell Fannin, Debbie and John Prelaz, Melinda and Geoff Sheils and Michele and Terry Morrison. Also twelve grandchildren and spouses, Joshua and Dominique Fannin, Jeremy and Ashley Fannin, Sherah and Chris Appel, Rachel and Jon Martineau, Annah Prelaz, Isabella Prelaz, Sam Sheils, Madeleine Sheils, Natalie Sheils, Erika and Ben Angel, Brandon Hankins and Vanessa Davis and Christine Hankins and Jeremy Ferrell, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Gene loved the great outdoors! As an avid hunter and fisherman in his early years, he shared his passion later with his grandchildren. He was a voracious reader, accumulating a library’s worth of books! His scary stories of “Georgie” will stay with his grandchildren the rest of their lives. The great-grandkids knew him as “Sucker Paw Paw” because he always had suckers to hand out for their visits. He will forever be remembered for his positive attitude, kind heart and generous spirit. We love you, Dad and Paw Paw, and already miss you. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the kind staff who cared for Dad at Wyngate at Rivers Edge. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family service will be held this Friday at 2 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to One by One Animal Advocates, PO Box 1123, Huntington, WV 25713. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
