EUNICE ELEANOR BARKER BECKETT, 73, of Hurricane, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born June 8, 1946, at Barker’s Fork of Chapmanville, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Sidney and Arizona Barker. In addition, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Lynn Beckett, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Evelyn Beckett, and brothers, Mack Barker (Janice) and Carroll Barker. Eunice was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend. Eunice was a graduate of Chapmanville High School, attended Morris Harvey College and graduated from the Huntington College of Business. She used her talents to care for and make her home and neighborhood beautiful. She loved working in her yard, tending to her flowers. She shared her love of gardening as a charter member of the Woods and Irons Garden Club. Eunice was also a member of Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane. She is survived by her husband, Gary Roger Beckett; daughter, Lisa Dawn Ledsome (JR) of South Charleston; grandson, Hunter Ledsome; siblings, JoAnn Samson (Wendell) of Winfield, Bill Barker (Betty), Sidney Barker (Patty), Johnny Barker (Brenda), all of Chapmanville; sister-in-law, Susie Barker; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A private service and entombment were held at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville. A public celebration of Eunice’s life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts of remembrance in Eunice’s memory to the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church Building, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526, The Christian Community Cupboard, PO Box 511, Hurricane, WV 25526, or the Facing Hunger Foodbank, 1327 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. You may share memories of Eunice by visiting her tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Beckett family.
