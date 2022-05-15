EUNICE "JANE" WRIGHT TAYLOR FRAZIER, 88, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio. She was born August 7, 1933, in Ceredo, W.Va., a daughter of the late Glenn Earnest and Virginia Belle Marcum Wright. Jane was a 1951 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, and a 1954 graduate of Saint Mary's School of Nursing. She also attended Marshall University.
She worked for 40 years as a registered nurse in Takoma Park and Silver Spring, Md., and in Huntington, W.Va., before retiring in 1998. Jane was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Chancel Choir and volunteered for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Winston Taylor, and her second husband, Howard Delano Frazier, by her brothers Glenn Frederick Wright and James Allison Wright, and by her sister Ida Lucille Wright Darling.
She is survived by her five children, Carol Patrick (David), Susan Taylor (Richard Doutt), Linda Taylor, Kenneth Michael Taylor and Robert Taylor (Davorn); four grandchildren, Megan Patrick, Summer Patrick, Madeleine Doutt and Aiden Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.
We the family wish to thank the staff of Harbor Health for their loving care of our mother. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation, and the graveside service will be private, at Jane's request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
