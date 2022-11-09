EUNICE MAE MESSINGER, 98 of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born November 11, 1923, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lona Adkins. Her husband Dwight Messinger also preceded her in death along with one sister, Sheila Maynard and two brothers, Benny Adkins and Mason Adkins.
Survivors include her daughter Pamela Messinger of Sarasota; three sons, Rodney (Grace) Messinger, Mike (Vickie) Messinger of Huntington, and David Messinger of Elkins, W.Va.; one sister, Margaret Saunders; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren; as well as family and friends too numerous to mention.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., with Minister Chris Wood officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
