EVA CALLEY JARRELL died on January 26, 2022, at her home in Wauwatosa, Wis. She was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Huntington, to Francis and Eunice (Woodruff) Calley, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband and Huntington native, David G. Jarrell. Eva is survived by her sister, Eleanor “Sweetie” Cross of August, Ga.; three children, David C. Jarrell (Michielle) of El Dorado Hills, Calif., Calley Savage (Mark) of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Jane McSweeney (Patrick) of Milwaukee, Wis.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Services are pending. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, at a later date.

