EVA JOANNE BLACK, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away December 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Lewis Wright and Bedia Porter Springer. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lee Black Jr., and brother ,Dan Wright. She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Carson (Herb); and one son, Brian Black (Tracy); grandchildren: Alecia Black, Kaitlyn Black, Breanna Black, Brandi Black, Brooklyn Black, Cody Morrison (Robin), Phyllis Bailey (Lindsay), Peter Carson, Sarah James (Ian), Timothy Carson (Breana), Christopher Carson (Anada), and Leah Carson; and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Blankenship. Burial will be in Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Cody Morrison, Peter Carson, Timothy Carson, Christopher Carson, Ian James and Mason Black. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

