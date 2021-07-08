EVA MAE BOOTH, 79, of Wayne, W.Va., took her journey to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born August 16, 1941, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Luther and Inez Mills. Her husband of 57 years, Paul E. Booth, also preceded her in death, along with one son-in-law, Randy Chaffin; one daughter, Kayla Booth; and three sisters. She was a member of Canada Chapel Church. Survivors include four children, Tammy (Ricky) Dillon, Mitzi Chaffin, Paul Michael (Lynn) Booth and Jamie Booth; six grandchildren, Dora (Roy) Pratt, Olivia (Adam) Mathis, Jared (Shana) Booth, Kristin (Jamie) Dickerson, Miranda (Dalton) Webb and Dalton (Lauren) Booth; 13 great-grandchildren, Seth, Heath, Kara, Riley, MacKenzie, Lilly, Braylon, Lauryn, Arabella, Kyson, Amia, Archer and McKenna; two brothers, Raymond Mills and Leroy Mills; one sister, Audrey Willis; and a host a family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Canada Chapel Church with her son, Pastor Paul Michael Booth, officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Friday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Booth family.

