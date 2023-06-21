EVA MARIE WATSON, 94, of Barboursville, passed away June 19, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born July 29, 1928, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lon and Nora Cremeans Burks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Watson. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Conn of Barboursville; one sister, Jean Casey; and grandson, Jason Carpenter. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ANDREW SHAWN BIAS, 27, of Barboursville, passed away June 9, 2023. He was born June 12, 1995…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.