EVA MARIE WATSON, 94, of Barboursville, passed away June 19, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born July 29, 1928, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lon and Nora Cremeans Burks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Watson. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Conn of Barboursville; one sister, Jean Casey; and grandson, Jason Carpenter. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

