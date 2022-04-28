EVA MAXINE BEAN was born April 14, 1929, in Wayne County, W.Va. She was the 7th and youngest child of the late Henry and Nellie Frasher Bean of Prichard, W.Va. Eva passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayne, W.Va. She was preceded in death by siblings, Bernice Bean Maynard, Harold Bean, Wm “Billie” Bean, Dorothy Bean Hooser, Hattie Bean and John Bean. She leaves behind her only daughter, Linda K. Green, and one granddaughter, Julie D. Green, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Her services will be held at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Zach Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Bean Cemetery on Centerville Road in Prichard, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayne, W.Va., for their loving kindness given her the last 6 weeks of her life here on earth. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

