EVADA JOSEPHINE "JO" COLLINSWORTH, 104, passed away in the Woodlands Retirement Community on Monday, September 27, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Jo was born October 19, 1916, in Lawrence County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Samuel Robert Drown and Hazel Ellis Drown Hensley. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and was honored as a "Rosie the Riveter," having worked as a clerk in the Naval Yard in Norfolk, Va., during WWII. Jo was loved by everyone who knew her. Her sweet smile and kind and gentle spirit will always be remembered. Jo was also preceded in death by her husband, Rupert L. Collinsworth; sisters, Elizabeth Jenkins and Billie Hensley Stephens; brothers, Elba Drown and Charles Hensley; and nephews, Samuel Drown and Jerry Jenkins. Survivors include nieces, Glenna Sue Childers, Anita Drown Robertson, Dr. Robin Ashford, Lisa Napier, Susan Lipscomb, Patricia Harris, Terry Lewis and Dr. Chaundra Maddox; and nephew, Curtis Drown; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to the Woodlands staff for their friendship, compassion and care of Jo over the years. The family would also like to say thank you for the many cards, visits and loving support Jo received from her church family. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until service time Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone
- HMDA awards contract for ACF demolition
- Cabell man, 36, among 10 new COVID-19 deaths
- Two sentenced to prison in federal drug cases
- List would help buy remaining properties for Chesapeake Bypass
- JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN
- Kentucky wants its money back from investment in proposed aluminum mill
- Prichard Building project gets $3 million grant; construction expected to begin in January
- Police roundup: Two jailed on drug charges in Wayne County
- Federal lawsuits filed against Putnam drug unit allege unlawful searches, seizures
Collections
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. South Charleston, football
- Photos: 'Moana Jr.' at Huntington High School
- Photos: 3rd Avenue Art Gallery
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: Appalachian State tops Marshall, 31-30
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA
- Photos: FoxFire Music & Arts Festival, Friday
- Photos: Pumpkin decorating at The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub