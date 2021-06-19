EVELYN BOOTH MASSIE, 90, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Matthew Stepp officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born March 10, 1931, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Washington Booth and Bertha Ethel Dyer Booth-Rutherford. Evelyn was a homemaker, genealogist and a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Jean Christian. She is survived by her loving husband, John Henderson Massie; one daughter, Gina Whedbee (Rod) of Beckley, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kathryn Wray (Jeremy) of Arizona, Rebekah Stover (David) and Jonathan Stanley (Sarah), all of Beckley, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Finn and Phoebe Stover and Hudson Stanley; one sister, Coralee Lykins of Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you