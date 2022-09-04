Evelyn Eaton Richards

Evelyn Richards

 SYSTEM

EVELYN EATON RICHARDS, 94 was welcomed into Heaven May 27, 2022, after being a resident at Swift Creek Health Assisted Living Center in Cary, N.C., For almost two years.

"Evie" as many people called her was a loving wife, mother, GrandmaEE and great-grandmother to 11.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you