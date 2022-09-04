EVELYN EATON RICHARDS, 94 was welcomed into Heaven May 27, 2022, after being a resident at Swift Creek Health Assisted Living Center in Cary, N.C., For almost two years.
"Evie" as many people called her was a loving wife, mother, GrandmaEE and great-grandmother to 11.
She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 1927, the daughter of Helen Ferguson and Lewis Eaton. Her mom, the first female architect to graduate from Carnegie Mellon Institute and her dad graduated with a master's degree from the Wharton School of Business.
Evelyn was proud to be a part of "The Greatest Generation."
Evie had two sisters. Edith, oldest who preceded her death and Betty, youngest who lives in Wilmington, Delaware. All three were strong-willed women just like their mom!
Evelyn graduated from Stephen's College in St. Louis, Missouri. Married William E. "Bill" Richards September 11, 1947. Together they had three children, William "Ric," Amy Louise and Karen Sue.
In 1961, Evelyn and Bill purchased an airport along the Ohio River across the river from Huntington, West Virginia in Chesapeake, Ohio. She went from being a terrific Cub Scout Den Mother to running a business filled with excitement and challenges.
Ric was 10, Amy 7 and Karen Sue 2. It was a family business and Evelyn, Bill, Ric and Amy all learned to fly. Karen Sue passed away too soon at age 7 from diabetic complications and her other daughter, Amy passed at age 55. Evelyn died peacefully and is now reunited with her daughters.
After a successful airport operation, Evelyn went to work for a U.S. Congressman, James Kee of West Virginia and after learning about politics went on to become an established West Virginia State Legislator and served five 2-year terms during 1978-1992. She always campaigned by planting a dogwood tree (over 375) with red, white and blue ribbons attached. Many of these trees are still standing tall in Huntington today. Following the legislature, she won the office of Cabell County Commissioner and served 6 years.
Evelyn, an inspiration, was a strong woman and advocated often for women's rights and herself. She truly broke through glass ceilings.
She relocated to Cary, North Carolina after her husband's passing to be closer to family. She sold real estate and was involved in many organizations during her life. Women's Club, Red Hat Ladies, Republican Women's Club, 99'ers and a member of Enslow Park as well as Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Churches.
Evelyn was passionate and positive about life. She was loved by her friends and Family and will be missed by those who survived her. Son, Ric, wife Jan and three children, Jessica and husband Ryan and their two children, Corbin and Beckett. Grant and wife Carrie and their son Declan. Shelby and husband Heath. Granddaughter Jacquie Bucher and her children Jenna, Chloe and Caitlyn. Grandson Jim Salyer and wife Megan and five children Paige, Austin, Lily, Aubrey and Dexter.
There is a planned Celebration of Life at the Kirk of Kildaire Church in Cary, N.C., July 23, 2022, at 2 p.m.
A burial service will be held in Huntington, W.Va., at Spring Hill Cemetery on September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Durham-Wake 506 Alexander Avenue Durham, NC. 27705 or a charity of your choice.