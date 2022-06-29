EVELYN EATON RICHARDS, 94, formerly of Huntington, died May 27 in Cary, N.C. She was a former Cabell County Commissioner. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 23 at Kirk of Kildaire Church in Cary, N.C. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Durham-Wake 506 Alexander Avenue Durham, NC. 27705 or a charity of your choice.

