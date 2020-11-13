EVELYN FITZWATER, 80, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Private services will be held. Burial will be in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating after downtown Huntington restaurant broken into
- Lawrence County offices closed after COVID-19 outbreaks
- Letter to the editor: Remember what God says
- Manchin urges Trump to accept apparent defeat; other WV Congress members back president after false claims of stolen election
- Two hospitalized after firearm explodes in Barboursville
- Transformation of former children’s polio hospital into resort hotel in the home stretch
- Teen indicted in Cabell Midland stalking case
- Morrisey signs West Virginia on to effort to stop mail-in ballot counting in Pennsylvania
- Chuck Landon: 'Rent-A-Win' doesn't help Herd
- Anochili-Killen brings big energy to Herd lineup
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall defeats UMass, 51-10
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony
- Photos: Ironton vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, football
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale