EVELYN IRENE ROSS WALLER, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 22, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd and Mamie Mae Tucker Ross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde Waller, and a sister, Betsy Withrow. Survivors include two sons, Randy Waller (Tina) and Steve Waller (Gina); two grandchildren, Alisha Waller and Stephen Waller; brother, Don Ross; and sister, Milda Justice (Glen). There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

