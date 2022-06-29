In loving memory of EVELYN LOUISE JEFFERSON, 64, of Milton, W.Va., who passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. Evelyn was born November 18, 1957, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Delbert Franklin Jefferson and Lottie Pearl Ball Jefferson of Milton, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Jefferson Lewis (Michael Lewis) of Milton, W.Va.; four brothers, Joseph Jefferson, Worthey Jefferson, Roger Jefferson, all of Milton, W.Va., and James Jefferson of Phoenix, Ariz.
Evelyn is survived by three sisters, Mary Spurlock, Brenda Jefferson, and Bonnie Ayers (Shawn Ayers); one brother, Othel Jefferson all of Milton, W.Va.; and two nieces, Jamie Chapman of Milton, W.Va., and Kristi Hiers of Pason, Ariz.; and a nephew, James Jefferson of Buckeye, Ariz.; two great-nephews; a great-niece; cousins Cody Jefferson and Nikya Jefferson of South Point, Ohio; a very special little girl Adalynn Bailey of Huntington, W.Va.; her beloved fur-baby Allie; trusted caregivers and very good friends Heather Patton, Jamie Craig, Ruby Brillhart and Megan Chandler; as well as a host of other friends and family too numerous to mention. Special thanks to RN Doug from CAMC Teays Valley. Evelyn is deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
We love you Evelyn, and we will meet you again someday when we join you on the other side with our mom, dad, sister and brothers. Fly high my sweet and loving sister.
A time of gathering will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at Ball's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, W.Va., with Pastor David Gentry officiating. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
