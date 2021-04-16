EVELYN LOUISE PETRY WARD, 73, of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was a member of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pearl Petry; two brothers, Bill and Bob Petry; one son, Michael Ward; and one infant granddaughter, Amanda Brownlee. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Homer Ward; two daughters, Christina (Sam) Carpenter of South Point, Ohio, and Peggy (Joe) Carpenter of Coolville, Ohio; one son, Roy (Dee) Ward of Wayne; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as one sister, Phyllis Henry of Lesage, W.Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you