EVELYN M. HAY, 82, of Prichard, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, after a brief illness. She was a homemaker. She was born on June 21, 1939, in Hot Springs, Va., to the late Lucy and Theodore Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy Hay, sister, Ethel Kay, and two brothers, Edgar Blake and Bernard Blake. She was a loving mother and mother-in-law to one daughter, Judith Brock of Florida, three sons, William “Butch” Hay and wife Teresa Hay of Prichard, Charles “Eddie” Hay and wife Gleema Hay of Huntington, Anthony “Tony” Hay and wife Tonya Hay of Huntington. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Tiffany Linger, Amber Payne, Aaron Hay, Dakota Hay, Paige Jackson, Amanda Hay, Anthony “Bubby” Hay Jr., Charles “CJ” Hay. She was extra blessed with 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. She attended and was a member of the New Testament FWB Church in Ceredo, W.Va. She loved her church family as true family. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., officiated by Pastor Charles Hay. Burial will follow in Hatten Cemetery, Centerville Road. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. The family requests during visitation and funeral that masks be worn and social distancing be followed. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
