Evelyn Marie Lycan
EVELYN MARIE LYCAN, age 95, of Kenova passed away peacefully with family and friends on September 27, 2022.

Marie was born September 7, 1927, in Ceredo, W.Va. to the late Moody and Dora Lykins. She was preceded in death by her husband Dempsey Lycan and her grandson, Michael Carey; also her sisters, Peggy Wellman, Lois Jones, and Ethel Michaels.

