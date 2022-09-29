EVELYN MARIE LYCAN, age 95, of Kenova passed away peacefully with family and friends on September 27, 2022.
Marie was born September 7, 1927, in Ceredo, W.Va. to the late Moody and Dora Lykins. She was preceded in death by her husband Dempsey Lycan and her grandson, Michael Carey; also her sisters, Peggy Wellman, Lois Jones, and Ethel Michaels.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Ray) Walker and Linda Cary (Larry Fulton) of Albuquerque, N.M.; one granddaughter, Rachel Carey of Pensacola, Fla.; her sisters, Judy Fields, Georgia Smith, and Jean Jones; one brother, Richard "Buck" Lykins; a host of nieces and nephews; also a very special family friend, "third daughter" Barbara Bellomy.
Many thanks for the love and support to her caregivers and her wonderful neighbors, Jack Ferguson, and David and Linda Carver. Special thanks for the support and care from Hospice.
She was a graduate of Buffalo High School and was retired from Kenova Elementary where she once was very active in the Kenova Elementary PTA and served as a past president of the organization. Marie was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will follow in Christian Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
