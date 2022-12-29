EVELYN SEXTON, 92, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2022. She was born October 12, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of late Delbert Turvey and Annie Melvin Turvey. She was also preceded in death by her first husband William Herbert Sexton, second husband Bernard Lineberry, and son Donald Sexton. She is survived by her four children, Richard Sexton, Linda Markham (Frank), Bill Sexton (Diana), and Brenda Mills (Bob); nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great- great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a Christian who relied heavily on her faith. She was a member of the Upper Smith Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed staying active by sewing, quilting, and embroidering special gifts for her family and friends. Evelyn was an incredible woman who will be greatly missed. Heaven gained one special angel. Our deepest thanks to her caregiver and friend, Vaunda Sheffield, who made it possible for her to remain at home with her most loved companions, her cats Chester and Fester. Also, many thanks to Samantha Adkins, NP, who cared for her for many years. A special thank you to Dr. Joye Martin and staff with Hospice for keeping her comfortable during her final days. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Ron Donahoe and Pastor Johnny Gue. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
