EVERETT EUGENE "GENE" McCOMAS, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Andy Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. He was born December 14, 1931, the son of the late Ira Martin and Bertha Wray McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Waneda Faye McComas and Rachel Henry and two brothers, George W. McComas and James R. McComas. Gene was a farmer for many years on the family farm. He is survived by three sisters, Louise Kearns of Culloden, W.Va., Wanda Cole of South Point, Ohio, and Carolyn Adkins of Lesage, W.Va.; two brothers, Grover D. McComas of Glenwood, W.Va., and Franklin D. McComas of Holly Hill, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He was loved by many, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
