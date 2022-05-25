Everett Eugne McComas

EVERETT EUGENE McCOMAS, "GENE" 90 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Andy Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends after noon. He was born December 14, 1931, the son of the late Ira Martin and Bertha Wray McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Waneda Faye McComas and Rachel Henry and two brothers, George W. McComas and James R. McComas. Gene was a farmer for many on the family farm. He is survived by three sisters, Louise Kearns of Culloden, W.Va., Wanda Cole of South Point, Ohio, and Carolyn Adkins of Lesage, W.Va.; two brothers, Grover D. McComas of Glenwood, W.Va., and Franklin D. McComas of Holly Hill, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He was loved by many, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Noah Thompson returns to hometown as 'American Idol' finalist
- Noah Thompson named the newest ‘American Idol’
- British Invasion greets guests at St. Mary’s Gala
- Marshall’s Tamar Slay resigns from position as Herd’s assistant coach
- Noah Thompson to sing for chance at ‘American Idol’ title
- Cabell Midland strings, stagecraft teacher retires, shares lifetime of music
- Dreamland Pool expected to open Memorial Day on limited schedule
- Summer Camps for Kids 2022
- Police roundup: Huntington man dies in head-on crash
- Dreamland Pool needs lifeguards; concession, maintenance workers
Collections
- Photos: St. Mary's Gala
- Photos: Cabell Midland High School prom
- Photos: American Idol finalist Noah Thompson returns home for a parade and free concert
- Photos: Fairfield community reveals mural at Unlimited Future Inc.
- Photos: Star Wars Weekend in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2022
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2022 Commencement Exercises
- Photos: Girls on the Run Celebration 5K
- Photos: Pancake Festival
- Photos: Spring Hill Elementary Principal Pamela Bailey honored during retirement celebration