Everett Eugne McComas

EVERETT EUGENE McCOMAS, "GENE" 90 of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Andy Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends after noon. He was born December 14, 1931, the son of the late Ira Martin and Bertha Wray McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Waneda Faye McComas and Rachel Henry and two brothers, George W. McComas and James R. McComas. Gene was a farmer for many on the family farm. He is survived by three sisters, Louise Kearns of Culloden, W.Va., Wanda Cole of South Point, Ohio, and Carolyn Adkins of Lesage, W.Va.; two brothers, Grover D. McComas of Glenwood, W.Va., and Franklin D. McComas of Holly Hill, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He was loved by many, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you