Everett Jr. Dean
SYSTEM

EVERETT DEAN JR., 74 of West Hamlin, W.Va., entered the Heavenly Gates of Heaven at home surrounded by his family after a short illness on December 18, 2022. He was born to the late Everett Dean Sr. and Annie Dean. He is also preceded in death by two brothers Jack Taylor and Donald Dean Sr., nephew Christian Dean and Joshua Adkins and great-grandson Daniel Cole Ross and great-granddaughter Rachel Ross.

He leaves behind his loving wife Annie Dean of 35 years; son Justyn (Terrie) Dean; daughters Christine (Richard) Wilson Jr., Chessi (Harland) Henry, Misty (Jason) Payton; sister Barbara Dillon; grandkids Hollie, Jacob, Logan Dean, Macayla, Mackenzie, Braelynn, Raygen Bell, Tymia (BJ) Vinson, Aaron (Brooke) Cooper, Jeffery Cooper Jr., Sean (Shawna) Payton, Tabitha Ross, Richard "Richie" Wilson III; great-grandkids Trent, Tate, Dallas Cooper, Asher Payton, Devon McCallister, Sarah, Blake, Chloe Ross and a host of family and friends. He also leaves behind his dog Cooper, that he loved so much. We would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and LCOC of Hamlin for what they did for our Dad.

