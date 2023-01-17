Everett Leo Childers
EVERETT LEO CHILDERS, 81 of Milton, W.Va., passed away January 14, 2023. He was born May 8, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Oliver Bradley and Violet Mae Erwin Childers. He was also preceded in death by his wife Agnes Boggs Childers and his daughter Marsha Diane Childers. He is survived by his sister Janet Midkiff and his companion Sybil Edwards. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Finley. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

