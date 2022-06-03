EVERETT McDONALD MINTON, 91, of Huntington, husband of Elma Justine Cline Hatfield Minton, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Charles Oliver and Flora Marie Shuff Minton. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Lee Smith Minton; and a daughter, Teresa Gail Minton. He was a retired foreman at Special Metals, a member of the Quarter Century Club, and a member of the BPOE Lodge 313. In addition to his wife Elma, he is survived by a son, Craig M. Minton of Parkersburg, W.Va. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family and private services are planned. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Paramount Senior Living and the nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center cardiovascular ICU for their care and compassion. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

