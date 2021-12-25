EVERETT MEDDINGS, 83, of Crum, W.Va., was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born August 3, 1938, on Wells Mountain, Dunlow, a son of the late John Meddings Sr. and Ora Jarrell Meddings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicie Pack Meddings; his youngest son, Wayne Franklin Meddings; a daughter-in-law, Arlene Meddings; an infant grandson, Joshua Meddings; two sisters, Shirley Finely and Annie Stepp; and six brothers, John Meddings, Charley Meddings, Frank Meddings, Delmer Pete Meddings, Thomas Meddings and Leonard Meddings. Everett was a retired school bus driver for Wayne County Schools. He pastored many churches and was acting pastor of the Fort Gay Freewill Baptist Church at the time of his death. He performed numerous baptisms, weddings and funerals. He was dearly loved by many. Survivors include four sons, Billy Ray Meddings of Crum, Thomas (Patricia) Meddings of Dunlow, Ronnie Meddings of Crum and Howard (Kimberly) Meddings of Genoa; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at the Meddings Cemetery at noon Sunday, December 26, 2021, with Brother Joe Maynard officiating. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
