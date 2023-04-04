EVERETT PERRY left this world suddenly on March 29, 2023, at age 59. While his death is felt deeply, his life remains a motivation for us all. His empathy for others, passion for life, and joy in everything can still be found in the memories of all who knew him.

He was the devoted son to Howard and Minnie Perry. The bond he had with his parents was more than sentimental. They were best friends. He was the loving brother to Dan Perry and Martha Forcey. Everett often said, "Dan and I have fun fighting each other but sometimes form an "Evil Alliance." He adored his sister-in-law, Bettina, who doted over him and who he constantly praised, even though in his view, "she married the wrong Perry." He was the fun uncle to Josh, Phil, Ben, Chase, and Mason, as well as several great nephews and nieces, who looked up to him as their hero, Uncle E. His love for people overflowed his family bonds and created intimate lifelong friends. Namely, a former teacher who became his best friend, Montserrat Miller and Lori from Village Caregivers, his neighbor, Hope Vance, and special friend, Carol Greenlee.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you