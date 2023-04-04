EVERETT PERRY left this world suddenly on March 29, 2023, at age 59. While his death is felt deeply, his life remains a motivation for us all. His empathy for others, passion for life, and joy in everything can still be found in the memories of all who knew him.
He was the devoted son to Howard and Minnie Perry. The bond he had with his parents was more than sentimental. They were best friends. He was the loving brother to Dan Perry and Martha Forcey. Everett often said, "Dan and I have fun fighting each other but sometimes form an "Evil Alliance." He adored his sister-in-law, Bettina, who doted over him and who he constantly praised, even though in his view, "she married the wrong Perry." He was the fun uncle to Josh, Phil, Ben, Chase, and Mason, as well as several great nephews and nieces, who looked up to him as their hero, Uncle E. His love for people overflowed his family bonds and created intimate lifelong friends. Namely, a former teacher who became his best friend, Montserrat Miller and Lori from Village Caregivers, his neighbor, Hope Vance, and special friend, Carol Greenlee.
Everett was a citizen of the world, a chaser of dreams, and a lover of people. Curious about everything and everyone. A voracious reader who wanted to get "out there" and live life to the full. After graduating from high school, Everett first sought adventure and service in the Air Force. Following his military career he moved to Las Vegas, Nev., in order to golf, hike, enjoy nature, and meet "all kinds" of people.
Following a diving injury at age 33, he returned home to begin a new chapter. But Everett refused to become a victim to self-pity or bound to a chair. He chose to emotionally and intellectually engage at the deepest levels. He embraced possibilities and optimism by obtaining two master's degrees, in teaching and in geographic information systems. Teaching in the Cabell County School system and mapping for the WV Dept. of Transportation gave him the opportunity to serve the next generation and his state. He kept us all laughing, finding humor in people most of all. A natural storyteller and empathetic listener to others' stories. The latter being a rare trait in the Perry family. The simplest pleasures brought him joy. A quiet dinner with friends and the beauty of the hillside. We love you, Everett. Thank you for being in our lives.
A "celebration of life" is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 5, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends and family can pay respects beginning at 6 p.m.
