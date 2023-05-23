Fannie JoAnn Adkins
FANNIE JOANN ADKINS, 56 of Wayne, W.Va., died Friday, May 19, 2023. She was born March 29, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willie Ray and JoAnn Adkins. She was a Christian, a loving Mommie and Mammaw, who deeply loved her family and was always there for them. She loved to go fishing, rummaging, and to go on long drives all over creation. She is preceded in death by her aforementioned parents, her grandparents, Presley G. and Isabelle Adkins, Cleo B. and Fannie Adkins Plybon, and her partner and companion, Larry E. Bias. She is survived by their two sons, Willie Joe Bias and Larry Ray Bias, both of Wayne; two sisters, Isabelle Adkins and Joy Nelson (Glenn); two brothers, Willie Ray "Doodle" Adkins (Gloria) and Presley Cleo Adkins (Shelly); three grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Larry Dale Bias, Raven Marie Bias and Corbin Jacob Bias; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Leston Followay officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

