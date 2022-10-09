FANNIE LORAINE RAKES, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 14, 1936 to the late Ed and Frankie Rakes. She was also preceded in death by six siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Ward and Candy Baker; grandson, Jason Jones; special girl, Paris Hall ;and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

