FANNIE MAE “BABE” ALLEN SMITH, 95, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 25, 1925, in Bessemer, Alabama, to the late William and Lessie Brown Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, C.E. “Gene” Smith, her brother, Ammon L. Allen, her sister, Patricia McClure, and her grandsons, Brendan Smith and Jesse Terrell. She was an active member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, where she served in the Ladies Guild and the Piecemakers Quilting group. She was a homemaker but was an ever-present supporter of her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. She leaves to mourn her passing: her daughters, Carolyn (Roy) Smith of Middletown, Conn., Sandra Clements of Huntington, Barbara David of Jacksonville, Fla., Mary Terrell of Huntington; her sons, Eugene Allen Smith of Tuscon, Ariz., and Roger (Venecia) Smith of Memphis, Tenn.; along with 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Nellie Snow and Ruth Ewing. She attended and graduated from Douglass High School. She never left the house without a stylish hat, and she never shared her secret sweet potato pie recipe. She looked forward to the Friday night Bid Whist games with her husband and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Belle Martin. Special thanks to Charity, Candice, Village Caregiving and Hospice of Huntington for their care of our mother. A Home-Going service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Father Douglas Ondeck officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Motorcycle club does drive-by drop-off of needed school supplies
- Dispute over broadband grant erupts in Huntington
- MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- ‘Pick-your-own’ pumpkin patch opens in Milton
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19
- PHILLIP EDWARD COLLINS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: The Paramount Players present "Beehive: The 60's Musical"
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: Run By the River Cross Country Meet
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football