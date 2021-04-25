FANNIE VIVIAN SPENCE, 84, of Kenova, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born May 19, 1936, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Alvin and Lilly Mae Halleck Lowe. Fannie formerly worked as a meat cutter for Tradewell Grocery Store. In addition to her parents, Fannie was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert J. Spence; one son, Dwayne Spence; one daughter, Darlene Spence McGlone; and two grandsons, Joshua Sean Hayton and Jason D. Spence. She is survived by one daughter, Joann Hayton (Johnny) of Prichard, W.Va.; two sons, Gilbert Spence Jr. of Kenova and Dwight Spence of Morrisville, Tenn.; one daughter-in-law, Rita Spence of Ceredo; one son-in-law, Robert McGlone of Milton; four grandchildren, Misty Spence, Cassie Spence, John Hayton Jr. (Amy) and Katie Adams (Eric); twelve great-grandchildren, Jared, Jaden, Jereka, Jacie, Paisley, Jade, Maddie, Bryson, Dillon, Easton, Nico and Dante; a very special niece, Vivian, and two very special nephews, Roger and Ronnie. Visitation will be held two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.

