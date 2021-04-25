FAYE WATTS (Clark), 84, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, April 26, 2021, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Jerry Matt. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born August 26, 1936, the oldest daughter of the late David and Lola Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Charles O. Watts; two daughters, Brenda Kay Watts and Deborah Lynn Watts; and daughter-in-law, Kelli R. Watts; six brothers, Raymond Clark, Jennings Clark, James Clark, Ernest Clark, Charlie Clark and Richard Clark; two sisters, Louise Clark and Mae Adkins. She is survived by her son, Charles Oscar Watts Jr.; grandson, Charles David Watts; granddaughter, Niki Irene Rice; great-grandson, Andrew W. Christopher; sisters, Betty Simpkins and Goldie Adkins. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Social distancing and masks are required.

