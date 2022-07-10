Fern Louise Napier
FERN LOUISE NAPIER, 76 of Genoa, W.Va., died Friday, July 8, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 13, 1946 in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert and Mae Adkins Cyrus. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, June Fortner, Annie May, and a brother, Bill Selbee. Fern was retired from Frontier Communications, was a Baptist by faith and a member of Rush Branch Church. She enjoyed spending most of her spare time outside caring for her flowers, loving her dog, CJ and caring for her cats. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Vester Patrick Napier; two daughters, Tammie Counts (Ray) of Milton, W.Va., Lisa Napier Riggs (Scott) of Genoa, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Kasey Napier (Michael), Marissa Hayslette (Dylan); two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Addilyn; and a special niece/sister-in-law, Deloris Napier (French). Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Robertson Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va., by Elder Tony Clay. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank the neighbors on Deephole Branch Road for all their support throughout the years.

