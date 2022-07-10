FERN LOUISE NAPIER, 76 of Genoa, W.Va., died Friday, July 8, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 13, 1946 in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert and Mae Adkins Cyrus. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, June Fortner, Annie May, and a brother, Bill Selbee. Fern was retired from Frontier Communications, was a Baptist by faith and a member of Rush Branch Church. She enjoyed spending most of her spare time outside caring for her flowers, loving her dog, CJ and caring for her cats. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Vester Patrick Napier; two daughters, Tammie Counts (Ray) of Milton, W.Va., Lisa Napier Riggs (Scott) of Genoa, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Kasey Napier (Michael), Marissa Hayslette (Dylan); two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Addilyn; and a special niece/sister-in-law, Deloris Napier (French). Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Robertson Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va., by Elder Tony Clay. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank the neighbors on Deephole Branch Road for all their support throughout the years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cabell Midland star Jakob Caudill fighting for life
- Here's where to find fireworks, events this Fourth of July weekend
- A year after opioid trial ends, judge rules law falls short of Cabell, Huntington claims
- Fourth of July events planned across region
- Tri-State football stars excelling in NCAA Division I
- Nathaniel Clay Anderson
- Man arrested after fatal stabbing outside of Sheetz
- Huntington woman accused of insurance fraud
- Nathaniel Anderson
- The Chill Zone specializes in Italian ice, ice cream
Collections
- Photos: Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade
- Photos: ‘Godspell’ rehearsal at Barboursville Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Hershel “Woody” Williams memorial service in Charleston
- Photos: Fly In Cafe Fourth of July Celebration
- Photos: Corpse Flower ready to bloom at Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: The Point Cafe ribbon cutting
- Photos: Braxton Amos Wrestling Camp
- Photos: “A Midsummer Night’s Museum” cocktail party fundraiser
- Photos: Symphonic and Jazz Band performance at Central Park
- Photos: Funeral procession for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams