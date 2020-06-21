Essential reporting in volatile times.

FERN MARIE DAMRON SIMMONS, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away on June 9, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla. Fern was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Damron Sr., her mother, Evelyn Kearns, and three siblings, William Damron, Clara Rowe and Calvin Damron Jr. She is survived and will be greatly missed by daughter, Konita Coleman (Mark), Charlie Simmons (Karen), Bonnie Houchin (Don), grandchildren, Lance, Elizabeth, Jessica, Billy and Bobby, stepmother, Anna Leigh Damron, sisters, Betty Deskin, Sharon Ward, Annette Jackson, Mary Collins, Bobbi Daniels, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Celebration of Life service to follow at a later date due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Heath Funeral Home and Crematory, Lakeland, Fla., is assisting her family with arrangements. 

