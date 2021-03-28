FERN MCCORMICK CAMPBELL, 90, of Barboursville, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born November 26, 1930, in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of the late Jay Hue Cremeans Sr. and Myrtle Wroten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Campbell; brothers, Bernard, Herbert, Jay Hue Jr., Ivan and Raymond Cremeans; and sister, Mildred Hensley. She is survived by her children, French McCormick Jr. of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Phyllis (Terry) Tolle of Otway, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer McCormick of Huntington, Nick (Jess) McCormick of Huntington, Terry (Wendy) Sands Jr. of Otway, Ohio, Kim Sands of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Travis Tolle of Portsmouth, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Lexi Stamper, Kayla Bender, Leyton Nolan, Iris McCormick, Emily Sands and Oscar, McCormick; daughter-in-law, Nancy McCormick of Huntington; and brother, Gene Cremeans. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Those in attendance are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to Help for Animals, 1 Humane Way, Barboursville, WV 25504, and Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

