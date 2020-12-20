FLEM ALBERT O’DELL, 85, of St. Albans, W.Va., husband of Helen O’Dell, died Dec. 18 at CAMC General Hospital. He was retired from Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. A private family service was held. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
