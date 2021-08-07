FLEM ALLEN ARROWOOD, 83, of Jonesborough, Tenn., completed his pilgrim journey here on Earth and went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, peacefully after a brief illness. He was born to Glen and Clora Walters Arrowood in Fleming, W.Va., on July 26, 1938.
Flem and his twin brother, Glen, were born the two youngest of eight siblings. He often reflected back on how happy and carefree his childhood years were to him, and had a sharp memory of those fond “growing up years” up until his passing. The crowning achievement of his time here was his family, and he took joy in watching their lives unfold day by day, alongside his Sandy-haired girl. His other great earthly pleasure was in working with his hands. His trade of choice was carpentry and woodworking, but he taught himself many other skills whenever necessary or desired.
Flem was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Clora, his brother, Sherman, and sisters, Eula Damron and Avonelle Neal.
He was survived by his loving and faithful wife, Sandra Ellis Arrowood; brother, Jack, and twin brother, Glen; sisters, Betty Mills and Margaret Arrowood; his three boys and their wives, Scott and wife Carrie, Dana and wife Brenda, and Timothy and wife Connie; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Rebekah and husband John Hornyak, Bethany and husband Thaddeus Drum, David and wife Chastity, Stephanie and husband Robert Fulford, Sarah and husband Christopher Burke, Grace Arrowood, Emily Arrowood and Paul Arrowood; 15 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Elise, John, Lincoln, Acalia, Alivia, Aliana, Abram, Kirsten, Gabriel, Kyra, Austin, Alayna, Oliver and Brooklyn; and lastly Flem’s lifelong friend and buddy, Ted Asbury.
Elder Flem was a proud preacher of the Gospel, just as his father, Glen, and grandfather, AJ, had been.
He leaves behind a legacy of service as Moderator of the Zion Association of Churches and of Old Friendship Church of the United Baptist Church in Paintsville, Ky. His devotion to God and the church never wavered, having spent more than 60 years as a member of the Body.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Glenn Penix, Roger Dutton and Glen Arrowood. Burial will follow in the Arrowood-Dutton Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. August 7 at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
GILBERT SONNY KNIGHT JR., 75, of Lesage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.