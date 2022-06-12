Flora Ann Hogsett McClure
FLORA ANN "FLO" HOGSETT MCCLURE, 86 of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 12, 1935, in Cabell County, the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Mary Louise (Haynes) Hogsett. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James J. McClure; a grandson, Christopher Andrew Gue; and son in law, Mac Akley. Flora was a graduate of Huntington East High School, attended Marshall University and enjoyed yoga. She was a member of the Cyrus Creek Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She is survived by one daughter, Manya D. Akley of Chesapeake, Ohio; one son, Kevin D. (Cindy) Doss of Fallbrook, Calif.; one grandson, Adam Gue; one brother, Charles Haynes (Patty) Hogsett of Hurricane, W.Va.; one niece and nephew. There will be a memorial service conducted at Cyrus Creek Baptist Church in Barboursville, W.Va., on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bob Ray officiating. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

