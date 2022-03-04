FLORA FAYE TOMBLIN, 84, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Encompass Health, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Elders Tommy Damron and Tony Clay officiating. Burial will follow in the Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born March 11, 1937, at Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wornie and Delcie Maynard. Flora was a member of the Elmwood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Big Jim” Tomblin; two brothers, Henry “Pete” Maynard and W.C. Maynard; and a great-nephew, Jeremiah Gorum. Survivors include two sons, J.R. Mills and wife Teresa, and Sam Wallace, all of Wayne; two nieces, Shreda Gorum and husband Tom of Fort Gay, W.Va., and Vineta Fay Maynard of Wayne; one nephew, Henry Floyd Maynard Jr. (Angie Chaney) of Wayne; great-nephews and -nieces, Joseph McCloud (Dr. Melissa Bentley), Gene Gorum, Delcie Gorum, Esq., and Amanda McCloud; and a very special cousin, Bonnie Jean Crum. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

