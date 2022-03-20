FLORENCE GAIL MAY, 70, of Ceredo, died March 17 at her residence. She was a former secretary at St. Joseph High School. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at May Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com.

