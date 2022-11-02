FLORENCE OLEDA HINKLE COLEMAN, 80 of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born October 28, 1942, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil and Sylvia Gibson Hinkle. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. Coleman Jr.; one great-grandson, Nathan Skyles and by her siblings, Kathleen Duffer, Howard Hinkle, Clarence "George" Hinkle, Clay Hinkle, Ada Carr and Reba Young. She is survived by one daughter, Terri Dianne Skyles (Steve Sr.); one son, P. David Coleman (Christina); two brothers, Glenn Hinkle and Lloyd Hinkle; five grandchildren, Kimberly Skyles (Stevie Jr.), Shaunte Tucker, Tamara Kirkley (Jacob), Tara Parsons (Danny) and Kelly Fulks (Jeff); eleven great-grandchildren, Haley Morgan Jones, Heidi Skyles, Luke Skyles, Keaira Tucker, Justin Tucker, Jacob Kirkley Jr., Ethan Kirkley, Logan Parsons, Carter Parsons, Triston Skyles and Kierston Vance; and one great- great-grandson, Ryker Vance. Celebration of her eternal life with the Lord will be conducted at noon, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at God's House of Prayer with Pastor Carter Dale Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallace Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
