FLORETTA BLAIR (nee Dutton), age 82, of Willowick, passed away January 14, 2022, in LakeWest Medical Center. She was born in Radnor, West Virginia, to the late Emma and George Dutton. Floretta was a material manager at Bailey Controls, retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service. Floretta loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother “Mamaw” and great-grandmother. Floretta also was a faithful member of the United Baptist Church since 1962. Floretta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest Leon Blair. They were married May 5, 1959, in Huntington, West Virginia, and Leon died January 12, 2002; dearest mother of Tony (Cindy) Blair, David (Marlene Iseman) Blair and Matt (Heather) Blair; beloved grandmother of Jamie, Jessica and Joseph Blair, Zak (Rachael) Blair, Brady, Connor and Nolan Blair; great-grandmother of Blake and Bo; sister of Arnold (Dorris) Dutton, Roger (Sue, deceased) Dutton and the late Clara Bell Davis, Ann Morrison, Charles Dutton, William Allen Dutton and aunt of many. Funeral services will be held at Morris Funeral Home, 79 Bridge St., Wayne, W.Va., on Saturday, January 22, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. Service will be officiated by Elders Patrick Gilliland, Todd Scheiderer and Keith Scheiderer. Burial will follow in Arrowood Dutton Family Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va.
