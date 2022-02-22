FORREST "FROSTY" LEE ADKINS, 76 of Huntington, husband of Judith Ann Ward Adkins, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 19, 1945, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Hiram Paul and Mary Frances Leichner Adkins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sue Ann Goodall; and his brother, Robert Paul Adkins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired Boiler Operator for Novamont. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Ann Adkins, whom he referred to as "Punkin"; his daughters, Wendy Perry and her husband Gary, and Leigh Anne "Freddie" Adkins; and four grandchildren, Megan McMacken-Perry, Luke Perry, Savannah Rice and Jaxon Choff. Among his favorite things were hunting, fishing, golfing, the beach, and playing pranks on people. But his biggest love of all was his family, especially his grandchildren who were the light of his life. The family will receive friends at Reger Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a service to follow at 7 p.m., immediately after visitation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
