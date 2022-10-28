FORREST REX DONAHUE, 82, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Cabell Health Care Center. He was a land developer in the Barboursville, Ona and Milton area. He was the owner of Billy Bob's Wonderland and developed many housing developments in the area and owned several other restaurants. He was born March 29, 1940 in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Ernie and Lou Adkins Donahue. He is also preceded in death by one son, Mark Stephen Donahue; one sister, Emma Lou Dyer and five brothers: Eugene, Ernie, Bob, Jack and Jim Donahue. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara J. Donahue; one daughter, Tammy Lusk (Kevin); two sons, Timothy Donahue and Forrest Rex Donahue Jr.; one brother, Keith Donahue (Betsy); five grandchildren: Carissa Lusk, Teressa Baker, Melissa Parsons (Cowart), Reese Donahue (Sarah) and Daphne Donahue; seven great-grandchildren: Makayla Mattson, Chase Baker, Kylie Baker, Brody Moore, Lucian Parsons, Trenten Parsons and Piper Parsons; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with Pastor Pete Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may be visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Charleston wants Huntington business to pay capital city's B&O tax
- Kevin Dwayne Harshbarger
- Jeffrey E. Hood
- Behind the scenes of the Fox Nation original movie 'Christmas at The Greenbrier'
- Mark Allen Rice
- Hurricane woman wins 2022 Toyota in Chili Fest raffle
- Herd defeats James Madison 26-12
- Colleagues, family share memories of former Cabell County circuit clerk
- With funding secured, renovation of historic Prichard Hotel could start in winter
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championships
- Photos: Huntington Pride Festival
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland, 41-21
- Photos: Preparations continue at Kenova's Pumpkin House
- Photos: Pumpkin Carving Contest at The Market
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates four
- Photos: Marshall University Unity Walk
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg South, soccer
- Photos: Halloween celebration at Ona Speedway