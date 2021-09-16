FRANCES B. GUNTER, 77, adored mother of Vivian Gunter Harper and Ronda Gunter Moore (Robert), passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ronald Gunter.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Hassan Belhassen and the late Hazel Blevins Belhassen. Frances graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., with Bachelor and Master degrees in Education. For 31 years she taught the good students of Cabell County and tried hard to teach the bad students as well. She started her career at Davis Creek Elementary, then graduated to teaching at Barboursville Junior High, Milton High and Cabell Midland.
Frances was known throughout the community as an outstanding educator, historian, author and fashion icon. Her awards included Cabell County Teacher of the Year, WV State Social Studies Teacher of the Year and Daughters of the American Revolution Teacher of the Year. She was Co-Director of the Cabell County Art & Science of Teaching Program. Most notably, France was awarded the Lady of The Golden Horseshoe for authoring two books on WV history to help eighth-graders successfully prepare for the WV History test.
But a life well-lived is so much more than listing honors and awards. Frances carried her grace, style and humor everywhere she went. Her love language was service, and she loved serving others while attending Pea Ridge United Methodist (WV) and Union United Methodist (SC) churches. She loved wearing bright colors, playing bridge and fighting with autocorrect on her text messages.
In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her brother, Charles Belhassen of Summerville, S.C., and Carol Divers (Gardner) of Midlothian, Va., as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be holding a private funeral at Union United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 17. For those who would like to virtually attend, the funeral will be livestreamed by accessing www.UnionIrmo.org then click the Sermon tab for the livestream.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful care provided by Lighthouse Hospice, Dr. Tanya Seawright (Prisma Health) and Dr. James Wells (Lexington Oncology).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John Roland Sunday School Class at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063.
Arrangements are directed by Temples Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbia, S.C.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JAMES RICHARD HOLT JR., “RICK,” 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, September 1…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.