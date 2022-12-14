FRANCES DEANE LAVERTY, 95 of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by her grandson, Pastor Dewayne Laverty and Rev. Rick Watson. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. She was born November 8, 1927, in McCorkle, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leonard Joseph and Maude Mitchell Priestley. She is survived by her children, Sue Canterbury, South Charleston, W.Va., Sara Clagg (Roger) of Southport, N.C., David Laverty (Marsha) of Thomasville, N.C., and Lori Laverty of Milton; brother Gordon Priestley of Dunbar, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

