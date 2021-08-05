FRANCES ELLEN (FRAME) MATHEWS, 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to her Heavenly home on August 2, 2021.
Fran was born July 15, 1942, in Spring Hill, W.Va., to the late Grafton and Hazel Frame. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Elwood and Glenwood Frame.
Fran is survived by her sister, Deloris Pride of Anderson, Ind. She graduated from Kent State High School in Kent, Ohio. Fran was an employee of McDonald’s in Brimfield, Ohio, for 20 years. Fran was married to the love of her life, Rev. CT Mathews, for 55 years. They met at church in Barberton, Ohio, and continued their life together in ministry. They served as Associate Pastors at Brimfield Community Church and Lead Pastors of Kentucky Avenue Church of God in Akron, Ohio. They went on to plant Heritage Church of God in Brady Lake, Ohio, and then came to W.Va. to pastor the Hurricane Church of God, now known as One Life Church. Pastor CT and Fran traveled to Ecuador and Mexico to spread the Good News. Fran loved to teach the children in Sunday school, was the director of the Autumn Leaves Seniors and the Widowers Groups. She loved to sing and was an encourager. Her contagious personality and servant’s heart allowed her to befriend everyone she met. She always saw the good in every heart and soul.
Fran was a loving, caring and compassionate mother to the late Me’chelle Mathews (Miguel) Garcia of Leavittsburg, Ohio; her son, Bishop Bryan J. (Renee) Mathews, resides in Milton, W.Va., and her daughter, Crystal Mathews (Michael), resides in Ravenna, Ohio. Fran was preceded in death by her grandson, Travis Garcia. Her remaining grandchildren are Erika (Shane) Anderson, Lee Lovejoy, Casey Garcia, Jordan (Makayla) Mathews and Destinee Mathews. She was proud to be the great-grandmother to Mason and Teegan. The legacy of her family and church family will continue through those that she has touched, and she will forever be remembered.
The celebration of this life well-lived will begin on Friday, August 6, 2021, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at One Life Church located at 318 Thompson Road, Culloden, W.Va. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, also located at One Life Church, conducted by her son, Bishop Bryan J. Mathews. Fran will be laid to rest at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. You may also visit her tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to One Life Church Missions, Zambia well, 318 Thompson Road, Culloden, WV 25510.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Mathews family.